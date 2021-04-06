Chips and dip with Anita Dukeman

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Potato Chips and Dip are the topic today with guest chef, Anita Dukeman.

Who created the first potato chip? George (Speck) Crum, chef at Moon Lake Lodge in Saratoga Springs, NY, or maybe it was his sister, Catherine Adkins Wicks in the 1830s or 1840s.

Most popular chip? Most surveys say Lays—either Kettle Cooked or Classic

Favorite flavored chip? BBQ

When did chip dip become popular? 1950s–when entertaining became less formal (outdoor BBQs).

First chip dip—1954–California Dip, made with Lipton Onion mix and sour cream.

Another popular chip dip during this era was Lawson’s French Onion Dip from Lawson’s Dairy in Ohio.

Ingredients

1 (4.5-ounce) can albacore tuna, drained well

1 (8-ounce) package of cream cheese, softened

1 1/2 teaspoons liquid smoke

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3-4 dashes of Tabasco sauce

1/2 teaspoon regular or smoked paprika, with a little extra to sprinkle on top

Directions

In a large bowl, MIX all ingredients together using a hand mixer.

TASTE and ADJUST seasoning to taste.

SERVE with thick chips, saltine crackers or fresh vegetables.

NOTES: Be super careful adding liquid smoke to this recipe. I start by adding about 1/8 teaspoon at a time, mix, and taste. A little goes a long way.

Lawson’s French Onion Chip Dip

Ingredients

8 ounces sour cream

8 ounces cream cheese with onion and chives

3 teaspoons Original Ranch dry seasoning mix

Directions

In a medium bowl, MIX the ingredients together.

COVER and REFRIGERATE overnight.

SERVE with chip or vegetables.