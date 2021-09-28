Children’s music collection at Urbana Free Library to offer auditory and kinesthetic experiences

Posted:

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking out the Children’s Music collection at the Urbana Free Library as well as some of the newer instruments that have been added.

“Our Music Collection for Children has a variety of instruments, from egg shakers to cabasas and sleigh bells. This collection offers auditory and kinesthetic experiences for every child, ages 0 – 100. Instruments and music learning tools are packaged with extension activities such as teacher resource guides, CDs, and books. The Music Equipment Collection for Children was made possible through a generous gift from Glenna Spitze in memory of Megan Spitze”

