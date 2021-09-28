Children’s music collection at Urbana Free Library to offer auditory and kinesthetic experiences

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking out the Children’s Music collection at the Urbana Free Library as well as some of the newer instruments that have been added.

“Our Music Collection for Children has a variety of instruments, from egg shakers to cabasas and sleigh bells. This collection offers auditory and kinesthetic experiences for every child, ages 0 – 100. Instruments and music learning tools are packaged with extension activities such as teacher resource guides, CDs, and books. The Music Equipment Collection for Children was made possible through a generous gift from Glenna Spitze in memory of Megan Spitze”