Chicken Stroganoff with Homegrown, a new farm-to-table local restaurant

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ryan and Abbie have become known for their high quality farm-to-table cuisine at The Wheelhouse in St. Joseph, Illinois. Both are natives of St. Joseph and are excited to share their culinary passion with the Champaign/Urbana community. Key to their operation is the use of organic farms that practice regenerative agriculture processes. Chef Ryan Rogiers is committed to using the freshest ingredients, along with proper techniques to provide a memorable culinary experience. Unique to this venture will be the use of farmland within the Stone Creek neighborhood; “The Homegrown Gardens” which will provide fresh ingredients from just down the street. Whenever possible, Homegrown will utilize local products to showcase the amazing products grown right here in Central Illinois.

Chef Rogiers has extensive experience delivering a premier product. He is a graduate of the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco, California. He previously worked at Alinea, which is a top ranked restaurant in Chicago. His passion and expertise have even led him to the White House as he and his son won the National Healthy Recipe contest in 2013.

Abbie Layden-Rogiers has ties not only to central Illinois, but also to the University of Illinois. She and her son are both Alumni, as well as passionate fans. Abbie loves meeting and connecting with people. She is eager to provide a warm, positive atmosphere to enhance the Homegrown experience.

Why We Endorse Local

Local food is fresher and tastes better than food that has been transported from thousands of miles away.

Local foods are healthier.

Local foods have less environmental impact.

Local foods preserve green space and farmland.

Local foods support your local economy.

Local foods create community, and better community health.

ATKINS GOLF CLUB AT THE UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS:

Atkins Golf Club is an 18-hole public golf course located on approximately 190 acres. Formerly Stone Creek, the course has served as the home course of the Fighting Illini men’s and women’s golf programs for many years.

The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced in June 2020 that The Atkins Group (TAG) donated more than 300 acres of real estate in southeast Urbana, highlighted by Stone Creek Golf Club and its associated buildings and equipment, to the University of Illinois and the University of Illinois Foundation. The DIA will own and operate the golf club, which will remain closed for the 2020 season while undergoing improvements, as a championship-caliber public course and the home of the Fighting Illini Division I men’s and women’s golf programs. The total value of the gift exceeds $15 million. In recognition of TAG’s generosity, the golf course will be renamed The Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois, pending Board of Trustees approval.

Following the gift’s closing, the DIA intends to hire a golf course management company and develop plans to reopen the restaurant and dining facilities, the pro shop and other banquet and hospitality spaces. The newly formulated Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois is expected to open for public play in the spring of 2021.

As part of its redevelopment plans, the DIA will be making meaningful improvements to the course to better suit its men’s and women’s golf programs. It will also be incorporating new amenities for exclusive use by the varsity student-athletes.

Atkins Golf Club

The vision of Stone Creek Golf Club came to fruition in 1999 thanks to Clint Atkins and architects Dick and Tim Nugent. The beautiful 18-hole course in Urbana, Illinois, provided a great test for locals and visitors for almost 20 years. In 2020, ownership shifted as The Atkins Family made an incredible gift of over 300 acres of real estate to the University of Illinois and the University of Illinois Foundation. Included in the gift, which was valued at $15 million, was Stone Creek Golf Club (which has now become Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois) and its associated buildings and equipment. The Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is currently working with architect Drew Rogers as the course is undergoing a renovation project, which will enhance an already strong golf course. The renovation will result in a championship venue that provides a fun and challenging experience to golfers of all skill levels.

Atkins Golf Club will proudly be the home of the Fighting Illini Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams.