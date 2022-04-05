Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Spring has sprung and gardens are coming to life. Anita Dukeman is back whipping up a recipe featuring garden fresh parsley, one of the first herbs to come alive in gardens.
Chicken Caesar Wraps with a Fresh Caesar Salad Dressing
Ingredients:
- 1 pound precooked boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 3/4 cup creamy Caesar salad dressing (bottled or homemade)
- 1/4 cup minced fresh flat leaf parsley
- 1/2 cup shredded fresh Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 6 flour tortillas
- 2 cups shredded lettuce
- 3/4 cup salad croutons (optional)
- 4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled (optional)
- Additional shredded fresh Parmesan cheese
