Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Spring has sprung and gardens are coming to life. Anita Dukeman is back whipping up a recipe featuring garden fresh parsley, one of the first herbs to come alive in gardens.



Chicken Caesar Wraps with a Fresh Caesar Salad Dressing

Ingredients:

1 pound precooked boneless skinless chicken breasts

3/4 cup creamy Caesar salad dressing (bottled or homemade)

1/4 cup minced fresh flat leaf parsley

1/2 cup shredded fresh Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

6 flour tortillas

2 cups shredded lettuce

3/4 cup salad croutons (optional)

4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled (optional)

Additional shredded fresh Parmesan cheese

For the full recipe visit Anita’s website HERE.