Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Spring has sprung and gardens are coming to life. Anita Dukeman is back whipping up a recipe featuring garden fresh parsley, one of the first herbs to come alive in gardens.


Chicken Caesar Wraps with a Fresh Caesar Salad Dressing

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound precooked boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 3/4 cup creamy Caesar salad dressing (bottled or homemade)
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh flat leaf parsley
  • 1/2 cup shredded fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 flour tortillas
  • 2 cups shredded lettuce
  • 3/4 cup salad croutons (optional)
  • 4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled (optional)
  • Additional shredded fresh Parmesan cheese

For the full recipe visit Anita’s website HERE.