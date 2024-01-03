CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Joining us in the CI Kitchen today is the guest Chef Anita Dukeman, who will take us on a journey through some of the hottest food trends anticipated for 2024.

The plant-based movement continues to gain momentum, and 2024 is no exception. Chef Anita explores innovative plant-based recipes that showcase the diversity and deliciousness of plant-centric cuisine.

Cacao, known for its rich and indulgent flavor, takes center stage in 2024. Chef Anita will demonstrate how cacao can be incorporated into both sweet and savory dishes, including powders and granola for a delightful and nutritious twist.

Buckwheat, a versatile and nutrient-packed grain, is making waves in 2024. Chef Anita share creative ways to incorporate buckwheat into crackers and granola, providing a wholesome alternative for health-conscious food enthusiasts.

The rise of plant-based alternatives extends to the sea. Chef Anita she about the world of faux fish, exploring plant-based seafood options that capture the essence of ocean flavors without compromising on sustainability.

Spice lovers, rejoice! 2024 brings a surge in using hot and spicy peppers to elevate both snacks and desserts. Plus, noodles take on a new persona in 2024 with dressed-up ramen recipes.

AI for Meal Planning – ChatGPT Recipe Creation:

Embracing the technological era, Chef Anita showcases a dip recipe created by ChatGPT, an AI language model. Explore the intersection of artificial intelligence and culinary artistry as guest chef prepare a Blended Canned Peach and Calabrian Chili Peppers Dip.

Recipe: Blended Canned Peach and Calabrian Chili Peppers Dip

Ingredients:

1/2 can of canned peaches, drained

1 Tablespoon Calabrian chili paste (adjust to taste for spice level)

1 8-oz pkg cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup Greek yogurt

1 Tablespoon honey

1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Prepare the Ingredients:

Drain the canned peaches.

Blend the Dip:

In a blender, combine drained canned peaches, Calabrian chili paste, softened cream cheese, Greek yogurt, honey, fresh lime juice, and minced garlic.

Blend until smooth and creamy.

Adjust Seasoning:

Taste the dip and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

Blend again if needed.

Chill:

Refrigerate the dip for at least 1-2 hours to enhance flavors (optional).

Garnish and Serve:

Garnish with chopped fresh cilantro if desired.

Serve: