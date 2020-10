Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

With so much uncertainty facing families as they decide how to celebrate Halloween this year, Meijer is excited to share the socially-distant Halloween trend we see sweeping our shelves—Boo Bags! The growing trend of leaving “You’ve Been Booed” packages is going to be big this year and Meijer has lots of ideas for ways to make a Boo Bag fun and original.