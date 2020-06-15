Checkered Moon: Premier retailer of coveted accessories and home treasures

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Sharon Crow, owner of Checkered Moon, joins us with details on how her small business is committed to the community and their craft.

Here’s more from Checkered Moon:

This year is our 20th year in 2020 … not sure that means anything but, it shows that we have survived thru 9/11, the 2009 recession, and now a pandemic … I think it shows our commitment to the community and our craft! We are a constantly changing shop that keeps up with the times and still remain classic. See the “about us” section on our website for a bit more history!

Checkered Moon is a premier retailer of coveted accessories and special treasures for the home / for you / for baby and for gifts. checkered moon is continually gaining momentum as we continue to grow and expand. a main question is always about “what’s coming next” … we pride ourselves on staying current and still with a foot in the past classics. From clothing to furnishings to the next trends … our goal is to stay abreast and be able to provide it our community. We should be able to have the same as the big cities (minus the hassle of a large city) Right now, we are looking at fabrics that are “covid friendly” … cleanable / washable / and made in the USA!







In design, we tend to find the fun in each project we touch. We view our responsibility to guide clients thru the design process and provide a home or room that reflects themselves and help them take the “chore” out of it. It’s a great honor to help them find their signature look that’s individual to them (not cookie cutter). we also pride on not taking ourselves too seriously – we all need that little bit of color or fun – especially these days!

We would be happy to offer an online code for 15% off your next online purchase … Enter code ciliving15 at checkout for the discount. Code is good for the next seven days.

Checkered Moon

2007 South Neil Street

Champaign, IL 61820