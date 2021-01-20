Check out the colorful play dough kits of 8-year-old Makenna Poeta

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

ciLiving catches up the Champaign third grader behind Dough It Yourself.

Eight-year-old Makenna Poeta started the business this winter– with the help of her mother– by pairing homemade play dough with jewels, trinkets, and more.

She calls her product “sensory kits” as they are intended to help kids develop motor skills, ease anxiety, and stir the imagination.

The kits come in a variety of colors and themes.

To view all Makenna has to offer connect with Dough It Yourself below:

playdoughiy.com
Instagram: @doughit.yourself

