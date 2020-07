Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Baldarotta’s Porketta & Sicilian Sausage in Lincoln Square Mall just came out with a new cold cut sandwich line.

And who doesn’t love a classic cold cut sandwich?!



Starting July 14th, check out “Cold Cut Classics.” The sandwiches feature Turkey, ham, salami, or roast beef and each dressed with dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, Italian vinaigrette, red onion, pepperoncini or whatever combination of your liking!



Available on 6″ hoagie or a footlong!