Charleston Rotary Club to host trivia night to benefit Camp New Hope

Charleston, Ill.

CCAR Industries was started in 1969 by a group of local parents of children with developmental disabilities. They felt that opportunities, after graduation from high school, were lacking for their children. Since that time, we have grown to employ almost 145 staff and serve over 300 adults and children in east central Illinois. We provide Early Intervention therapy, Client & Family Support Services, 24-Hour Residential Services, and Community Day Services that include an array of work training opportunities. Throughout this pandemic, we never “closed”. Our staff continued to come to work each day, modifying the services provided to keep everyone safe. In fact, we had several dedicated direct care staff that volunteered to live in our 24-Hour CILA homes to reduce the residents’ exposure to COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic in 2020!

Our organization has helped countless individuals and families over the years live more independent lives.

We are hosting a trivia night with the Charleston Rotary Club. The proceeds from this fundraiser help us assist program participants pay to attend Camp New Hope. Camp New Hope is a specialized l summer camp for people with disabilities where they can fish, boat, swim, do arts/crafts, and generally enjoy the outdoors. For many of our program participants, this is their only opportunity to have a vacation experience. It’s something they very much look forward to attending. Garrett Bacon has attended camp many times and can share his favorite parts. Garrett is not one of the people who we assist with camp fees, but he would like to help raise funds to help his friends attend.

We provide fantastic vocational training services at our manufacturing plant and recycling program. In both programs, individuals get paid while they learn valuable vocational skills.

Funds remaining from our trivia event (not spent on camp fees) will go toward our Lyla McGuire Scholarship for graduating Coles County seniors who wish to go to EIU or Lake Land College, majoring in a human services field. Lyla was our previous executive director who passed away in 2019. She was a long-time Rotarian who was very committed to social services in the local community. In fact, she worked with Rotary and CCAR in 2004 to initiate a collaboration to provide backpacks with comfort items to DCFS children entering foster care. That collaboration continues today. Thus, the Charleston Rotary Club volunteered to help us with our trivia night.

CCAR Industries

217-348-0127 ext. 607

1530 Lincoln Avenue

Charleston, IL 61920