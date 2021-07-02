Charleston Chamber takes over 18th Street Farmers Market

The Chamber has taken over the Charleston, IL 18th Street Farmers Market. The market is free to all shoppers and draws many people from Charleston and the surrounding communities. We have several vendors who offer fresh, home grown produce, baked goods, jams/jellies, herb mixtures, BBQ sauce, plants, planters, hand made artisan soaps, and more!

The Chamber is a not for profit, member driven organization, focused on growing and aiding the business community. By taking on the 18th Street Farmers Market, the Chamber is giving the vendors at the Market, who might not have a brick and mortar/other avenue to sell, the opportunity to sell their goods and connect with the community. It is free to shop at the market and that in addition to the vendors, they have community organizations with information and demonstrations, live music (on select weekends), and workout demonstrations (on select weekends).

18th Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday through September 25, 2021 from 7:30-11:30 AM

Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce

501 Jackson Ave

Charleston, IL 61920

https://www.charlestonchamber.com/