Champaign Urbana Winter Farmers Market set to open

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
- The Champaign-Urbana Winter Farmers Market will operate on Saturdays from November 7 to December 19, 8-11 am, inside Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana.
- The Farmers Market will only feature food and farm products from within a 150-mile radius.
- The Farmers Market will have only one entrance and two exits. Only one-way traffic flow will be allowed. Shoppers will enter through the south-facing entrance to the Great Hall (right down Broadway) and will move down the hall and then around to the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op. Shoppers will then be able to exit through Common Ground or through the south-facing doors near the southeast corner of the mall.
- Masks must be worn at all times while in the Market area, not just when shopping from vendors. We are restricting the use of scarves or gatornecks as appropriate face coverings but will have masks available to those that need a replacement.
- There will be strict capacity limits on the number of people that can be in the Market area at one time so we ask that you try to limit the number of visitors per household to 1 or 2. Social distancing will be enforced.
- There will be space for 16 vendors. In order to avoid long lines and/or wait times at certain booths, we ask that you consider pre-ordering with the vendors that offer such services. We will have links to all of the vendors that offer online sales or pre-ordering on our website.
- Since there are restrictions to the number of vendors that can fit in the Market area, we encourage people to also check out the Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois online directory which is a great place to start your holiday shopping. There are over 260 farms and local food retailers listed on the website that can provide farm-fresh ingredients for holiday meals, as well as unique foodie gifts, including soaps, honey, cheese, jams, etc.
This holiday season, with the future so uncertain, it’s more important than ever to find and support local businesses, and the Buy Fresh Buy Local Illinois online directory makes that easier than ever.
- Online order is available at some of the listings in the directory. Available for curbside pickup and shipping!
- Think outside of the box on holiday gifts to find ways to source local items whether they be gift baskets of local food, gift certificates to local food retailers and restaurants, etc. These businesses need our help now more than ever.
The Land Connection
206 North Randolph Street, Suite 400
Champaign, IL 61820
www.thelandconnection.org | 217-840-2128