Champaign Urbana Winter Farmers Market set to open

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Don Moyer Boys & Girls club supports over 1,500 youth in our community annually- when school is out the Club is in. We are open more hours than ever before for our Academic Support Program, serving over 100 youth per day. Kids K-12 are given support with their virtual school work, two meals/day + snack, and ultimately a safe place to be when their schools are closed for in person learning. This year Dancing With The Stars and the funds raised are more important than ever to help support this program for Kids who need us most!