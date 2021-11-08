Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign Urbana Theatre Company Presents: All Together Now!

Friday, November 12 7:30 PM

The Virginia Theatre

Champaign, IL

Tickets www.thevirginia.org (217) 356-9063

MTI’s All Together Now!

A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre

Over 2,500 theatres across the globe in all 50 states and over 40 countries to perform this exclusive musical revue free-of-charge during the weekend of November 12 -15, 2021.

MTI is providing schools and theatres around the globe with an exclusive musical revue featuring songs from MTI’s beloved shows…all free-of-charge.

MTI’s All Together Now! is designed as a fundraiser for local theatres to perform live, over the same four-days November 12 – 15, 2021. The past year-and-a-half has been extremely challenging for theatrical organizations and MTI is offering this exclusive musical revue as a way to support the thousands of theatres who are persevering under trying circumstances.

Currently, there are over 2,500 organizations from all 50 states and 40 countries/territories signed up to participate in the event over the November weekend. There will be over 5,500 individual performances to be seen by over one million audience members.

CUTC will participate on Friday, November 12 at the Historic Virginia Theatre. This show is part of the Virginia Theatre’s 100-year anniversary. A cast of over 25 CUTC all stars will perform songs live on stage accompanied by a live orchestra. There will also be a special appearance by our Penguin Project Artists and Mentors. Aaron Kaplan will conduct the orchestra, Cheryl Forest Morganson is serving as music director. Whitney Havice will direct and choreograph the performers.

CI Living Singer – Kari Croop

Directed by Whitney Havice

Music Direction by Cheryl Forest Morganson

Choreography by Whitney Havice

Orchestra Conducted by Aaron Kaplan

Produced by Todd Salen

• Kari Croop – Kari Croop last appeared as Glinda in CUTC’s The Wizard of Oz (2019). Other credits include Madame de la Grande Bouche in CUTC’s Beauty and the Beast (2007), the title role in CUTC’s Mary Poppins (2014) and Mother in CPD’s A Christmas Story: The Musical (2014). She also performed on Krannert’s Stage 5 in An Evening of Broadway (2018).

• Whitney Havice – Whitney Havice is thrilled to be back directing for CUTC! She has directed, choreographed, and/or appeared in over sixty productions locally and in the Chicago area, She has also served as Dance Rehearsal Director for the Lyric Theatre at the UI, works at Krannert Center, and is a musical theatre dance instructor.

• Todd Salen – Todd has produced 11 shows for CUTC and been involved as a volunteer with CUTC for over 45 shows working in set construction, sound engineering, front of house and production.

All Together Now!

Song List

“Be Our Guest” (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast)

“You Could Drive a Person Crazy” (Company)

“Meadowlark” (The Baker’s Wife)

“Gimme, Gimme” (Thoroughly Modern Millie)

“We’re All in This Together” (Disney’s High School Musical)

“Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” (Les Miserables)

“The Human Heart” (Once on This Island)

“She Used To Be Mine” (Waitress)

“Consider Yourself” (Lionel Bart’s Oliver!)

“Children Will Listen” (Into the Woods)

“Take a Chance on Me” (Mamma Mia!)

“Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” (My Fair Lady)

“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” (Disney and Cameron MacIntosh’s Mary Poppins)

“Beautiful City” (Godspell)

“Seasons of Love” (Rent)