Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign Urbana Sunrise Rotary is hosting a diaper drive to benefit United Way of Champaign County’s Bottom Line Diaper Bank, which provides 7000 diapers per month to families that need them. Our collection storage container is sitting in front of Lodgic at 1807 S, Neil St. They are graciously offering a free cup of coffee to anyone that brings in diapers to donate.

Champaign Urbana Sunrise Rotary meets every Thursday morning at 6:45 a.m. Although this may be early for some, not for this lively group of philanthropic people. Each week we enjoy fellowship, fun and lots of laughter all the while supporting many worthy charitable organizations in our community, nationally and internationally.

Club activity has marked the Sunrise Club from the beginning, and growth has been steady with average membership of 25-30.

The club has been honored by the District with many awards, most of them in the area of community service. It has always been the club’s philosophy to provide ample opportunities for “service” to all its members while retaining fellowship as our foundation. We continue to work together toward this goal.

For more information cusunriserotaryclub@gmail.com

Champaign Urbana Sunrise Rotary

PO Box 8848

Champaign, IL 61826

http://cusunriserotary.org