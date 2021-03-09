Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign-Urbana Junior Woman’s Club Tom Thumb Theatre Presents:

Fairy Tales and Superheroes: A Virtual Community Skit Competition

Facebook Live Event, 10 am, April 24, 2021

Each year the Champaign-Urbana Junior Woman’s Club (CUJWC) produces a children’s musical play known as Tom Thumb Theatre as part of our annual fundraising efforts. Last year marked our 66th production. Because of the COVID pandemic it is not possible for us to hold our traditional in-person theater this year, so instead we are putting on a virtual event: Fairy Tales and Superheroes: A Virtual Community Skit Competition. These skits are great for the whole family and specially geared for young children to learn to enjoy live theater.

We need your help to make this year’s virtual event a success. We are asking community members to join us this year by recording a skit and submitting it for viewing by the general public, and we hope you will share this event with your students and encourage them to submit a video. There is no cost to obtain a script, but there is a required $20 entry fee for each video submitted. Instructions for obtaining a script and submitting the video are on our website cujwc.org.

On-line voting will determine the winner. Each vote cast will cost $1 with a $5 minimum vote purchase. Encourage your family and friends to vote for their favorite skit. Participants in the videos receiving the top three most votes, will receive a trophy. Instructions on how to vote for your favorite skit are on our website cujwc.org.

In addition to the skits, we will have raffle baskets made possible by generous donations from the community and businesses. Raffle tickets can be purchased from CUJWC club members or from our website cujwc.org.

Tom Thumb Theatre is our main fundraiser that helps to support our project “Read to Succeed” in which we give every second grader in the Champaign-Urbana public schools a free book, as well as scholarships for college-bound Champaign County high school students, and grants to local organizations and clubs benefiting children and families in our community. Over the past two decades alone, we have returned over $100,000 to the community.

