A not-for-profit arts organization in Champaign, CU Ballet will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this fall. We present two full-scale productions per year, an annual Nutcracker at Krannert Center, and one spring ballet—chosen from a rotation of Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty, Coppélia, Cinderella, and the addition of The Little Mermaid this May. Our student mentoring program presents a Student Production each summer at the Parkland College Second Stage Theatre. CU Ballet is committed to providing access to dance for performers and community audiences. In 2006, CU Ballet instituted a scholarship for ballet training of a dancer. Our Tickets for Families (TFF) program, inaugurated in December 2001 as Tickets for Kids (TFK) and later changed to Tickets for Families, continues to provide tickets to students deemed at-risk—either financially or due to hearing, speech, or physical disabilities—and their families, as well as to veterans and their families. The program has grown from providing 37 Nutcracker tickets to children and parents in 2001, to 150+ tickets annually. CU Ballet is always looking for volunteers.

Champaign Urbana Ballet is dedicated to promoting classical and contemporary ballet, offering training and performance opportunities to talented youth, and enriching and involving the community through the art of dance. Founded in 1998, CU Ballet provides outstanding ballet opportunities for dancers and audiences in East Central Illinois and has diversified its repertory and earned a reputation in the community as a superb training ground for pre-professional classical dancers. CU Ballet actively collaborates with local performance venues, lighting/production designers, musicians, and choral artists to produce diverse productions ranging from classical ballets to original works. Through its expanding outreach programs, CU Ballet exposes children and families to the history and beauty of ballet.

CU Ballet’s productions of classical ballets combines magnificent choreography and a captivating story with new costumes designed and constructed by a volunteer staff. These performances, coupled with an expanded outreach effort, help CU Ballet accomplish its goal of bringing high-quality ballet to a larger fraction of the community and nearby rural populations.

CU Ballet dancers have been accepted into prestigious dance programs including: American Ballet Theatre, National Ballet School of Canada, North Carolina School of the Arts, Boston Ballet, Milwaukee Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Kirov Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, San Francisco Ballet.

EVENT:

The Little Mermaid

May 6 and 7, 2022

The Virginia Theatre

Tickets: 217.356.9063; or thevirginia.org

Champaign Urbana Ballet

2816 W Clark Rd

Champaign, IL 61822

http://www.cuballet.com