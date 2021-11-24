Champaign Urbana Ballet presents The Nutcracker

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign Urbana Ballet (CU Ballet) is dedicated to promoting classical and contemporary ballet, offering training and performance opportunities to talented youth, and enriching and involving the community through the art of dance. Founded in 1998, CU Ballet provides outstanding ballet opportunities for dancers and audiences in East Central Illinois and has diversified its repertory and earned a reputation in the community as a superb training ground for pre-professional classical dancers. CU Ballet actively collaborates with local performance venues, lighting/production designers, musicians, and choral artists to produce diverse productions ranging from classical ballets to original works. Through its expanding outreach programs, CU Ballet exposes children and families to the history and beauty of ballet.

CU Ballet is a non-profit organization that has been in this community for 24 years, bringing the beloved holiday tradition of The Nutcracker to our community 23 times: from the Champaign Public Library, to Parkland, to Virginia, to Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Audience members hail from 30 counties surrounding Champaign.

How do you get to perform in The Nutcracker? Auditions are held each on on the weekend following Labor Day. Children age 5-10 are encouraged to audition.

Our volunteers — The success and growth of CU Ballet is due to volunteer, financial, and material support from the community. The volunteer corps is as large and vibrant as any time in our history and contributes to all aspects of productions and outreach: set design and construction, sewing, website design and maintenance, and organizational efforts. In 2019, volunteer time totaled 3,228 hours. In the spring of 2020, the volunteer costumers pivoted from making beautiful costumes to sewing hundreds of face masks for the Champaign Public Health Department.

The Nutcracker, December 3-5th at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets at krannertcenter.com

www.cuballet.com

Champaign Urbana Ballet

217-355-7317

2816 W Clark Rd

Champaign, IL 61822