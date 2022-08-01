Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

This July 30–August 4, Champaign West Little League will host eight teams from around the state for the Little League International 11U Illinois State Tournament. Games will be hosted at First Federal Field at Bottenfield Elementary and OSF Field at Robeson Park.

Champaign East 11U Little League qualified for the tournament and will be the only local team competing this weekend.

The tournament is a double elimination tournament, increasing the economic impact in the community as teams and families extend their stay overnight in Champaign in between games, staying in area hotels and visiting local restaurants, shops, and attractions.

“As much as hosting the 11U Little League State tournament means to our league and community, we are most excited about what it means for our young players,” states Greg Daley, Assistant Tournament Director, and Champaign West League President. “Seeing baseball played at a high level by other young athletes can inspire our youngest players to keep trying and playing. If they continue to have fun playing baseball, then they can develop not only as players but as people.”

Games will begin at 10:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m. on July 30–31, and 5:45 p.m. on August 1–5. Games are free and open to the public.

About Little League in Champaign

Supported by Kiwanis Little League, Champaign has two divisions for children aged 4-15 years, Champaign West and Champaign East. Champaign West Little League provides baseball opportunities for children living west of Mattis Ave. in Champaign as well as Mahomet, Illinois. Champaign East provides baseball opportunities for children living east of Mattis Ave in Champaign.