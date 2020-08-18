Champaign Public Library going fine free

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Nanette Donohue is back with what’s new at the library.

Our big news is that we’ve gone fine free! Starting on August 15th, we are no longer charging overdue fines on library materials, and we’ve waived any old fines from Champaign Public Library materials. (Overdue fees from other libraries still apply.) We’re excited about joining the numerous libraries in Illinois that have made this step, which will improve access to the library by reducing unnecessary barriers.

Our online programming has something for everyone:

Ever dreamed of making money from your hobby? On Monday, August 24th at noon, we’ll teach you how to start and grow your side hustle, featuring helpful tips and pitfalls to avoid.

On Wednesday, September 2 at 7 PM, Peter Garino from the Shakespeare Project of Chicago will present a live talk about Shakespeare’s First Folio, its historical importance, and how contemporary actors use it to craft their performances.

On Tuesdays starting September 8th, families can pick up a free craft kit from the Douglass Branch Library featuring a fun project for school age kids to make at home.

Books shared today:

-The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

-Vanessa Yu’s Magical Paris Tea Shop by Roselle Lim

-Memorial Drive by Natasha Trethewey