Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Find a scary good read and exciting events happening at the Champaign Public Library. They are inviting you to immerse yourself in a world of tales and engaging programs. Salem Gebil joins us to share about these captivating stories that will keep you on the edge of your seat this Halloween season.

Plus mark your calendars for the exciting line-up of upcoming programs designed to entertain, educate, and inspire:

Howl-o-ween – CPL will have Halloween-themed fun that includes crafts, games, and activities for kids of all ages. Make sure to grab a free book as a special treat!

CU Jazz Fest – CPL will bring out a live performance by the Reginald Lewis Quartet, to celebrate the spirit of jazz music and the vibrant cultural scene of our community.

VIRTUAL: Website Design Basics – CPL sets out to enhance your web design skills or launch a new website for your organization. This informative webinar features marketing expert Scott Clanin of Clanin Marketing. Explore the fundamentals of website design and learn valuable insights to elevate your online presence.