Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re all in this together as the Disney Channel’s smash hit movie musical comes to life on the stage!

Disney’s High School Musical

Presented by Champaign Park District Youth Theatre

Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities.

It’s the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes find their cliques, recount their vacations and look forward to the new year. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical that is being led by Ms. Darbus. Although many students resent the threat posed to the “status quo,” Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.

Disney’s High School Musical is fun for the whole family!

Book by: David Simpatico

Songs by: Bryan Louiselle, Faye Greenberg, David N. Lawrence, Greg Cham, Matthew Gerrard, Robbie Nevil, Ray Cham, Andrew Seeley, Randy Petersen, Kevin Quinn, Adam Watts, Jamie Houston, & Andy Dodd

Music Adapted, Arranged and Produced by: Bryan Louiselle

Based on a Disney Channel Original Movie written by: Peter Barsocchini

FACE MASKS OPTIONAL

In accordance with guidance from Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health, beginning February 28, 2022, the wearing of face masks is considered optional in Champaign Park District facilities, including the Virginia Theatre.

Patrons are still welcome to wear a face mask while at the Virginia, and the theatre will continue to provide complimentary masks to those who wish to wear them.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Champaign Park District has implemented the following mitigation practices at the Virginia Theatre in accordance with guidelines set by federal, state, and local public health authorities:

• Additional cleaning and disinfecting, with a focus on touch surfaces, door knobs and push plates, railings, auditorium seating, restroom facilities, and countertops.

• Touchless hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the Theatre’s lobbies and work spaces for use by patrons, volunteers, staff, and production personnel.

Showtimes:

Thursday, July 21st – 7PM

Friday, July 22nd – 7PM

Saturday, July 23rd – 12PM & 7PM

Reserved Seating Tickets:

$13 Child (12 and under)/$15 Regular

Plus a per-ticket processing fee of $2

Infants (2 and under) attend FREE

Champaign Park District

The Virginia Theatre

203 W Park Ave.

Champaign, IL 61820

Tickets can be purchased at the door or through the Virginia Theatre’s Website

https://thevirginia.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=752; https://champaignparks.com/