Champaign Park District releases Winter/Spring activity guide

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

The Champaign Park District Winter/Spring Guide is officially out! They have lots of great programming planned, including virtual programming. Browse it here.

Fam Mail (Register by January 5)

Ding Dong Delivery! Champaign Park District will be making special deliveries of family fun party boxes. They have packed up boxes with games, crafts, snacks, and more! Perfect for a night in with the family. Registration required and boxes will be hand delivered to your door! Champaign Residents only.

Virtual Frozen 5K (register by January 4)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon