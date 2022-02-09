Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Volunteer Coaches Needed!

Learn more at the Volunteer Recruitment Event happening February 15 from 5:30-7pm at Leonhard Recreation Center.



The Champaign Park District is looking for volunteer coaches again this season. Last season we had exceeded our number of participants across the board for spring programing, and we are hoping to do the same again this year. However, because we were short on coaches, teams were full and players didn’t get as much of the experience that we would like.

On February 15th from 5:30-7:00pm (snacks and drinks provided) we will be hosting a volunteer recruitment event at the Leonhard Recreation Center for all of our spring sports current and potential volunteer coaches. Please come and check things out and mingle with current and perspective coaches. There are some newly added perks being provided to coaches this season & we can’t wait to share them with you at the event!

If you are unable to volunteer your time this season please share with any potential volunteers. If you need more information before committing this is the perfect event and we encourage you to bring a friend with you! If you are able to make it please click the RSVP link below. If you know you are interested in coaching this season, please reach out via email to let me know, and click here to complete the volunteer application link! https://forms.gle/3rzthBHbHAAREKHv5