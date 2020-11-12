Champaign Park District kicks off holidays with Winter Nights at Porter Park

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

WINTER NIGHTS at PORTER PARK:

We are excited to bring a lighted path to Champaign this holiday season with Winter Night in Porter Park! Starting November 27, we will light up the trail around the pond in Robert C. Porter Family Park for families to enjoy until January 3, 2021! There will be plenty of photo opportunities along the lighted path that leads to a mailbox where kiddos can mail their letters to Santa! We can’t wait for you to see it!

This dose of holiday cheer is sponsored by #Ameren!

HOLIDAY IN WHOVILLE AT HOME:

Sunday, December 6

All Ages

Concessions Pickup from the Grinch: 11a-2p, Hays Center

We are so sad that we won’t be able to share this event experience with you, but we don’t want you to miss out on our Whoville tradition. Let’s all sync up on December 6 and watch The Grinch! You can rent the movie from the Virginia Theatre website and watch from the comfort of your own home.

Before you get all snuggled up on the couch, be sure to stop by the Hays Recreation Center to grab some concessions for the movie from the Grinch himself! He will also have a Whoville activity bag to take home, so the fun can last even longer! Watch the movie anytime, but concessions can be purchased (while supplies last) from the Grinch at the Hays Recreation Center (1311 W Church St) on December 6 from 11a-2p.