Champaign Library starts 2021 with virtual activities for young and old

Once the holidays are behind us, there are plenty of opportunities to fill your time at the Champaign Public Library. This month, librarian Nanette Donohue recommends the following books and activities:

We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry

How to Catch a Queen by Alyssa Cole

White Ivy by Susie Yang

Take-and-Make Kits – On the first and third Thursdays of the month at the main library, teens can pick up a kit for a fun craft to make at home, and school-age kids can do the same on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. Kits are available via curbside service—call when you arrive and we’ll deliver one to your car, contact-free! Kits for preschoolers are still available every Thursday, and kits for school-age kids are also available on Mondays at our Douglass Branch Library.

Webinars – If your New Year’s resolution includes finding a new job or starting your own business, we have plenty of webinars that can help you get started! On Monday, January 4th at 7 PM, learn about SMART goal setting for small business owners, and on Tuesday, January 5th at 7 PM, learn all about character strengths and how to use them for success in your professional and personal life.

Book Clubs – Maybe 2021 is the year that you join a book club! The Champaign Public Library has two great book clubs, and both are meeting virtually until they can gather in person again. The Table Talk Book Club meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 7 PM, and Cover-to-Cover meets on the second Thursday of the month at 1:30 PM. Information and a list of upcoming books are available at champaign.org/events.