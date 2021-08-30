Champaign Library focuses on women’s lives during WWII

Nanette Donohue from the Champaign Library stopped by today to talk about three books that focus on women’s lives during World War II:

-Sisters in Arms by Kaia Alderson

-When the Summer Was Ours by Roxanne Veletzos

-The Sisters of Auschwitz by Roxane van Iperen

Upcoming programs and events:

Starting on Thursday, September 2nd while supplies last, teens can pick up a kit to make an Orbeez stress ball. This is part of their weekly Teen Take ‘n Make series, with a new project kit released every Thursday. They also have kits for preschoolers and school-age kids—visit champaign.org/events to see what’s coming up and when kits will be available.

Our popular Writer’s Workshop series is back, starting on September 1st at 7 PM. Join author and presenter Jeanette Watts as she walks aspiring writers through the process of crafting a short story. Register online for this virtual event at champaign.org/events.

The Table Talk Book Club is back after a short summer break. Join other book lovers at their Douglass Branch Library on Tuesday, September 14 at 6:30 to discuss Cicely Tyson’s memoir, “Just As I Am.”