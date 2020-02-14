Champaign Is Also A Band Podcast: Discovering music where you live

1  of  11
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Every two weeks Sven Johnson releases a podcast episode highlighting a songwriter in the Champaign-Urbana music scene.

He chats with the artist about a song they’ve written, gets their thoughts on recording and playing in C-U, and asks about their non-musical interests.

The podcast is proudly titled Champaign Is Also A Band— a tip of the hat to the 80’s R&B group which reps the city’s name–and so far the Sadorus local has interviewed over 35 artists in the C-U community

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, spoke with Sven about his passion for supporting local music and peers into a podcasting session with folk songwriter, Olivia Tasch, of The Chickadee Sermon.

You can stream episodes of Champaign Is Also A Band though Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and PodBean.

