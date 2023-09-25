Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready to witness a musical spectacle like no other as the Marching Illini, the Nation’s Premier College Marching Band, returns to the State Farm Center after a decade-long hiatus. Directed by the talented Barry L. Houser, this historic event is set to take place on Sunday, October 8 at 3:00 p.m. It marks a glorious return to a tradition that began in December of 1991, with the band’s uninterrupted 23-year streak ending in 2013 due to comprehensive arena renovations.

Since 1868, the Marching Illini has dazzled millions of fans with their blend of traditional and innovative performances, earning them the title of “The Nation’s Premier College Marching Band.” Their commitment to musical excellence and innovation remains strong today as they continue to deliver breathtaking shows at the historic Memorial Stadium.

Fans of the Marching Illini can expect to be swept away by the traditional gameday melodies they know and love, with a sprinkling of surprises thrown into the mix.

Tickets for this unforgettable event can be purchased online at StateFarmCenter.com, over the phone at 866-ILLINI-1, or in person at the Illinois Ticket Office at State Farm Center. The pricing, ranging from $10 to $25 plus fees, is designed to encourage attendance from all, including groups and families. Groups of 20 or more can inquire about special ticket pricing by calling the Illinois Ticket Office at 866-ILLINI-1.