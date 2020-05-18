Champaign Farmer’s Market set to open

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Taidghin O’Brien is back to educate people about the Champaign Farmers Market and how people can shop the market during COVID-19 safely.

Here’s more from Taidghin:

We are trying to host a Market that continues to support local farmers and food producers while continuing to provide SNAP/LINK matching benefits to everyone, especially in this time of high unemployment and food insecurity.

The Champaign Farmers Market an essential business during this time and are just another way that people can continue to support local farmers and food producers during COVID-19.

The Champaign Farmers Market opens Tuesday, May 19 from 3-6 p.m. at it’s new temporary location in the Busey Bank parking lot at Neil & University Ave in downtown Champaign.

The Champaign Farmers Market WILL be allowing dogs at the Market during COVID-19 restrictions.

The Land Connection

217-840-2128

206 N Randolph Street, Suite 400

Champaign, IL 61820