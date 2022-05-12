Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign Farmers Market is happening every Tuesday from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot at Neil & Washington in downtown Champaign. The Market operates from May 17 – October 25. This year vendors will be offering meat, poultry, eggs, vegetables, fruit, microgreens, baked goods, bread, desserts, flowers, and herbal products, dog treats, food trucks, and more!

Champaign Farmers Market is also expanding the Universal Link Match Incentive Program. The Program helps SNAP shoppers with Link cards, as well as P-EBT cards, increase their food budgets and provides year-round access to nutritious, fresh, local food.

The Champaign Farmers Market is now in its 8th season and is a reliable source in Downtown Champaign for fresh, nutritious, locally grown food.

This month, you can also experience tons of events happening in Champaign Center for folks to enjoy this month:

• 5/13 – Mank & Sass live at Pour Bros Craft Taproom, Downtown

• 5/19 – Big Daddy Pride & the East Side 5 at Bentley’s Pub, Downtown

• 5/20 – Modern Drugs and Belle Isle at Seven Saints, Downtown

• 5/26 – 13 Thursdays returns to Campustown plus Summer Films on the Quad weekly on Thursdays

• 5/28 – Summer Soul Festival at Pour Bros Craft Taproom, Downtown

Champaign Center Partnership

Business/Organization Phone

2173522400

Business/Organization Address

301 N. Neil St.

Suite 400, Champaign, IL 61820