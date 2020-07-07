Champaign Farmer’s Market is back with changes

The Champaign Farmers Market is back each Tuesday on Neil Street; however, they’ve made a few adjustments to comply with social distancing requirements in the state of Illinois.

Offering our community to purchase fresh and locally produced goods each week, the Champaign Farmer’s Market focuses on helping support our local food economy. They believe in the importance of purchasing goods from local farmers and businesses…and they believe in nutrition education and hope that by offering the Market each week they are able to get the community excited to expand what they normally stock their kitchen with.

The Market offers incentives to SNAP shoppers as well. Every week they match your link card purchase up to 20 dollars and every third Tuesday they TRIPLE your link purchase. They do this because they believe in the importance of having the ability to eat a healthy, well balanced diet…even if your food budget doesn’t normally allow for it.

The Land Connection – 206 N. Randolph st. Suite 400 – 217-840-2128