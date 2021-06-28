Champaign farmers market in full bloom

The Champaign Farmers Market takes place every Tuesday from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot at Neil & Washington in downtown Champaign. The Market operates from May 18 – October 26. While it is a small market, this year vendors will be offering meat, poultry, eggs, vegetables, fruit, microgreens, baked goods, bread, desserts, flowers, CBD and herbal products, dog treats, food trucks, and more! Check below for the list of market vendors each week.

The Champaign Farmers Market is now in its 7th season and is only getting better with age. With the global pandemic slowly loosening its grip on the world, especially here in the U.S., The Land Connection is hopeful that the lessons learned about the food system will continue to inspire the community to support local farmers and food businesses when they can. One of the best ways to do that is by shopping at your local farmers market.

