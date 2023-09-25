Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Attention, young food enthusiasts and families in Central Illinois! Get ready for a delightful culinary adventure as we bring you the latest edition of Kids Kits at the Champaign Farmers Market. This month, we’re diving into the world of breakfast, and it’s going to be a treat for taste buds of all ages.

Joining us for this exciting Kids Kit segment are two fantastic individuals: Kelly Lay, with the local Foods Program at the Champaign Farmers Market, and Miles, the shining star of this month’s Kids Kit cooking video.

Kids Kits are a special treat we offer for free at our Champaign Farmers Market, available on the last day of every month. Each kit is a mini cooking adventure that includes all the necessary ingredients to create a scrumptious snack or small meal using locally-sourced ingredients. Along with the recipe card, you’ll find an information sheet introducing you to the local farms and producers who contributed to the kit. Plus, there’s a link to a fun recipe video featuring real kids in action in the kitchen!

The mission with Kids Kits is simply to connect local kids with the farmers and producers right here in Central Illinois. We believe that food is not only about nourishment but also about fostering a sense of community and appreciation for where our food comes from.

This month’s featured recipe is the “Veggie Toad In The Hole” Kids Kit. It’s a playful twist on the English breakfast classic that’s perfect for kids of all ages. And the best part? It’s incredibly easy to prepare!

During the segment, we’ll be sharing a finished dish of Veggie Toad In The Hole for you to sample. Plus, we’ll have an array of fantastic veggie options that you can use to customize your own Toad In The Hole creation.

Join the Champaign Farmers Market and don’t miss out on the fun! Swing by the Champaign Farmers Market on Tuesday, September 26th, from 3 PM to 6 PM. Kids Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure to arrive early.

To get a sneak peek of what’s in store, check out our Kids Kits video at this link.

For more information about Kids Kits and the Champaign Farmers Market, visit thelandconnection.org. We can’t wait to see you there for a morning of culinary exploration and family fun!