Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign Farmer’s Market’s opening day is coming up next week.

The Champaign Market serves the community as a local foods access point in Downtown Champaign. Our season begins May 18, 3-6 pm.

The Land Connection believes in our vision of building strong local food systems and the Champaign Farmers Market is one way that we do that.