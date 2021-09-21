Champaign Farmer Market going strong into Fall

Less than 5% of the food consumed in Illinois is grown in Illinois. Given that our cities are surrounded by farmland, it is often confusing to think it doesn’t grow food fit for human consumption. The Land Connection’s goal is to flip that narrative so that less than 5% of the food we consume in Illinois is exported into Illinois, with a hope of Illinois feeding Illinois.

Champaign County has one of the highest food insecurity rates in the state of Illinois with 1 in 6 individuals struggling to consistently have enough money to purchase food for themselves and families. The Land Connection is working to help each dollar last longer by matching government assistance program funds and helping individuals connect with fresh, nutritious foods through farmers markets.

There are just six weeks left of outdoor market season, which means six weeks left for SNAP and WIC/Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program recipients to earn and spend their extra food dollars. The Champaign-Urbana Winter Farmers Market opens November 6th and will be the place for SNAP shoppers to come to use their benefits and grow their food budgets once the outdoor markets close for the season.

