Champaign County Restaurant Week: The Wheelhouse

This week is the 5th annual Champaign County Area Restaurant Week, and this time around it’s a very special “Takeout Edition.” There are 26 participating restaurants offering specials from January 29th to February 6th. Menus feature meals for one, meals for two, and family packs. All menus can be found online at ccrestaurantweek.org

One of the participants this year is The Wheelhouse in St. Joe, and owner, general manager and chef Ryan Rogiers stopped by today to make one of their menu items this week: creamy tomato soup with grilled cheese croutons.



Share your photos from Restaurant Week with #ccrestaurantweek to be entered to win a $100 gift card from one of the participating restaurants of your choice.