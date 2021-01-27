Champaign County Restaurant Week: Stango Cuisine

January 29 – February 6 is Champaign County Restaurant Week: Takeout Edition. Nearly 30 area restaurants have specials throughout the week for 1, 2 or 4 people…each designed to pick-up and eat at home. For a complete listing of the participating restaurants, click here.

One of this year’s participating restaurants is Stango Cuisine. Stango serves Zambian cuisine, including delicacies like oxtail and nshima. In addition to dine-in and carry-out options, Stango’s food can be found at the Common Grounds Food Co-op and the Grab-N-Go section at Schnucks by the deli.

10% of the sales at Stango Cuisine is donated to One Dream Foundation to help build a hospital in Zambia, Africa. For more information visit www.onedreamfoundation.com.

Stango Cuisine

140 Lincoln Square, Urbana. IL 61801

http://stangocu.com