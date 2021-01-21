Champaign County Restaurant Week: Hamilton Walker’s

Hamilton Walker’s is proud to once again be part of Restaurant Week. This is the 5th year of the Champaign County Area Restaurant Week, with 2021 being a “Takeout Edition.” Currently there are 26 participating restaurants offering specials from January 29th through February 6th.

Menus feature meals for one, meals for two, and family packs, and all menus can be found online at ccrestaurantweek.org. Each menu will share the best way to order and get your food, whether it’s online ordering, delivery, or curbside pickup.

Today, Chef Zach Schweig and General Manager Nathan Escue showed off one of Hamilton Walker’s menu items (Steak Pasta), as well as several drink and dessert options…including S’mores Pie.

Share your photos from Restaurant Week with #ccrestaurantweek to be entered to win a $100 gift card from one of the participating restaurants of your choice.