A program of the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, the Workforce Development Program assists clients with job search resources while providing specific education and training opportunities for low-income, underemployed, and dislocated workers in Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, and Piatt Counties. The program is focused on helping meet the needs of businesses, job seekers, and those who want to further their careers.

Champaign County Regional Planning Commission – Workforce Development Program

1307 N. Mattis Avenue

Champaign, IL 61822