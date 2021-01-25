Champaign County Regional Planning Commission – Workforce Development Program

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A program of the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, the Workforce Development Program assists clients with job search resources while providing specific education and training opportunities for low-income, underemployed, and dislocated workers in Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, and Piatt Counties. The program is focused on helping meet the needs of businesses, job seekers, and those who want to further their careers.

Champaign County Regional Planning Commission – Workforce Development Program
1307 N. Mattis Avenue
Champaign, IL 61822

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon