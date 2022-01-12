Champaign County Regional Planning Commission leading the way in workforce development

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign County Regional Planning Commission is the primary leader for workforce development in the Champaign area. We receive the Federal Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funds for our region. It is millions of dollars to provide work readiness and job training services. This puts us in a position to coordinate workforce development efforts.

-Workforce Development is work readiness and training services

-There are tens of thousands of people in poverty and with barriers to employment

-We work with people to help them become successful in the workplace and a career

-This work is a pathway out of poverty and is transformational

-We help people get a good job, take care of their family, and improve their finances

April is the application window for summer and fall enrollment at Parkland College.

