Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

The Master Gardeners at the Extension are planning to have their annual Garden Walk on Saturday June 18, 2022.

Explore Beautiful Gardens During Summer Garden Walks

Local Master Gardeners will host their annual Garden Walk this June. Garden Walks are the perfect opportunity to slow down and enjoy the beauty of summer as you meander through private gardens. The featured homeowners have spent years preparing for this year’s events and are eager to inspire all who visit their gardens.

Champaign County Master Gardener’s Garden Walk will be held on Sat., June 18 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. throughout the South and West sides of Champaign and south Urbana this year. This will be the 26th year of this event.

Over 100 Master Gardener volunteers donate time to coordinate and plan the event each year. This year’s event features 6 home gardens and 2 public gardens, the Idea Garden and Illinois Prairie Hosta Society’s National Display Garden on the south Arboretum grounds off Lincoln Avenue in Urbana. The private homes have fun landscaped themes such as “New Orleans Remembered” and “Serenity on the Lake”. There are multiple “must-see” items on each stop this year.

In other special events, the Garden Marketplace will be open throughout the day at the Idea Garden, 2001 S. Lincoln Ave., Urbana. All are invited to stop by and browse their unique offerings. There will also be demonstrations at the Idea Garden throughout the day including how to prepare a plant sample for the Plant Clinic, plant pollinator relationships, how to read a plant label, identifying good bugs versus bad bugs, pruning for design, and learn what plants do the best in our area based on our trials program.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Champaign County Master Gardener sponsored community projects including Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center, Crisis Nursery, Idea Garden, Senior Grow Boxes, and YingYing’s Garden. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 on the day of the event. Children 12 and under are free. Advance tickets are sold at Country Arbors Nursery, Danville Gardens, Prairie Gardens, Ropp’s Flower Factory (Gibson City), Schuren Nursery, and UI Extension 217-333-7672. Online “will call” sales are available at https://go.illinois.edu/gwtickets.

For accessibility and mobility notes, a link to the online ticket ordering, plus other helpful Garden Walk information, visit our website at https://go.illinois.edu/GardenWalk.