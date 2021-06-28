Champaign County Freedom Celebration to host fireworks July 4th

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

The 4th of July is only one week away. – FIREWORKS only!

We are the Champaign County Freedom Celebration – founded in 1949. Our History is on our webpage. Champaign County Freedom Celebration History



People should know – we are only able to have FIREWORKS this year due to CDC restrictions. This decision was made a few months ago – no time to make changes.

FIREWORKS – 9:15 pm – July 4th (weather permitting). Parking information will be available soon and will be posted on our Webpage and Facebook.

We will be doing limited setup for the Fireworks program on July 3rd in preparation for the event to take place on July 4th.

We represent the Champaign COUNTY for the 4th of July for our events each year since 1949.

Champaign County Freedom Celebration (CCFC)

P O Box 452

Champaign IL 61824 – 0452