Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

FREEDOOM CELEBRATION YOUTH RUN AND 5K RUN AND WALK

MONDAY, JULY 4TH

2022 Champaign County Freedom Celebration in partnership with the Champaign Urbana Jaycees

After many years of helping in smaller rolls the Champaign Urbana Jaycees are partnering with us on this year’s Parade. The CU Jaycees are a social, leadership development and community service organization, dedicated to providing opportunities to meet new people, learn new skills, to get involved in the local community and to have fun. To find out more about the CU Jaycees visit their website at cujaycees.com

2022 Theme: Renewing the Spirit of America

Everyone loves a parade, whether it’s for the floats, marching bands, or nostalgia of the red, white, and blue. Parade participants and onlookers can look forward to a great parade lineup and viewing under the shade, all along Kirby / Florida Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. Bring your blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy.

The parade begins at 11:05 AM near First & Kirby. It continues east on Florida to Lincoln Avenue then proceeds north on Lincoln Avenue to California. Parade units turn onto Illinois street to disperse and exit area at Goodwin Avenue.

2022 Grand Marshal: Mike Haile

You may recognize his voice as a longtime radio personality or as an administrator at WDWS/WHM/WKIO. Now semi-retired, Mike is still hosting his morning and afternoon shows that we have all grown to love. Over the years, Mike has been a big supporter of the Freedom Celebration and has become part of Celebration’s family. Mike and his daughter have walked in many Champaign County Freedom Celebration Parades together and this year it is our honor to have him as our 2022 Grand Marshal.

DESCRIPTION

The Youth Run course will be along Kirby Ave. The 5K Run/Walk course starts and finishes on Kirby Ave. between the State Farm Center and Memorial Stadium. The race goes east on Kirby/Florida, north on Lincoln and back to the finish line. There will be two water stations. All proceeds go to support the Champaign County Freedom Celebration.

PLACE: Kirby Ave – Between State Farm Center and Memorial Stadium.

Packet pick-up will be at Body ‘n Sole Sports, 1317 N Dunlap, Savoy, IL on the following dates and times

Saturday, July 2nd 12:00-5:00

Sunday , July 3rd 12:00-5:00

Race-day packet pick-up will be start at 7:15 and end promptly at 8:45

Race-day registration will run from 7:15 and end promptly at 8:45

There will be no paper sign-up this year. All registration will be on-line.

No cash or checks will be accepted on race day. Payment through website only.

Awards will be presented to the overall male and female winners, and to the top three male and female finishers in the following age groups: 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and over

FIREWORKS 9 TO 10PM

LOT E-14, CHAMPAIGN

Come out and watch the fantastic firework show and listen to the music either in the grass lot or on the radio.