Champaign County Farm Bureau brings ag into the (virtual) classroom

Before schools were closed for the rest of the year, the Champaign County Farm Bureau was teaching ag in the classroom, thanks to Ag Educator (and former classroom teacher) Sarah Kaper. However, once students were sent home for the semester, the education continued…but in a different form.

As part of the Farm Bureau Foundation, Kaper is helping students understand what agriculture is and why it’s important. Lessons most often include the many ways that ag impacts the food we eat, the clothes we wear, and the cars we drive.

For more information on the Champaign County Farm Bureau’s upcoming summer program (in conjunction with the Champaign Park District) July 6-10, visit the Champaign County Farm Bureau online.