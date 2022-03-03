Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Event: Champaign County Fair – Grandstand Concerts

Date: Friday, July 22, 2022

Location: Champaign County Fairgrounds | 1302 N Coler Ave | Urbana, IL

the headlining act for the 2022 Champaign County Fair. Headlining the grandstand on Friday, July 12, 2022, is the Grammy-Nominated, multi-platinum rising superstar, country music artist Cole Swindell, who in the last several years has raked in over 1 BILLION streams, had over 10 number 1’s and has won multiple awards.

Swindell will be joined that night by an artist that has brought in 5 Gold-certified singles and has also garnered in over 1 BILLION streams, Michael Ray!

Up-and-coming artist Ashley Cooke (whose debut has garnered critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, People, Taste of Country, Sounds Like Nashville, Country Now, and more) will be opening the show! This year is packed full of talent!

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 4, 2022, at 8 AM. Tickets will be available online at www.champaigncountyfair.cc. All concert tickets include fair admission.

Ticket Prices

• Grandstand (General Admission): $40

• Track (Standing Room Only): $50

• VIP Party Pit (Standing Room Only, Preferred Parking, VIP Laminate): $70

• Reserved Box Seats (You MUST buy the whole box): $50 per seat

6 seat box $300 holds up to six people

5 seat box $250 hold up to five people

This is a rain or shine event – No refunds!