Champaign County Christian Healthcare Center offering free services to those uninsured

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign County Christian Healthcare Center is a clinic that provides free healthcare services to the uninsured and under-insured in the Champaign/Urbana community. It is for those patients who do not have any insurance and who may have just recently lost their healthcare coverage due to COVID-19. Crystal Hogue, Executive Director Champaign County Christian Health Center, joins us with details on the free services they provide those seeking medical advice.

The interesting thing about our clinic is that we are free. Patients do not have to worry about paying out of pocket expenses, co-pays, coinsurance. No cost to the patients. New patients ask when they call sometimes or walk-in how much will it cost to see a provider? We are glad to say that seeing our providers are free!

Unfortunately, there are individuals who have medical issues that need to see a provider but are hesitant due to being uninsured. We are so grateful for the opportunity to raise the awareness in the community that we exist and are available to meet the needs of these patients.

Statistics show that over 10,000 people in the Champaign and Urbana area are without healthcare coverage. We want to be able to target those individuals. I am sure people in our community are unaware that we exist. In fact, some of our patients who have taken advantage of our free services in a holistic way are referring their family and friends to us now that they know we exists. So, we wanted to be able to raise the awareness in the community.

We provide medical, dental, lab tests, make referrals, nutritional counseling, prayer and spiritual care, mental health services, social work, and support groups. Our service is for those uninsured patients that may have medical needs and other needs. We want to be able to address every area if possible and/or make necessary referrals.

We have providers from Carle, Christie Clinic, OSF, and McKinley who work a fulltime job, or retired and have chosen to spend a few hours a week volunteering to help our patients.









Dr. Dang Ho – Dr. Ho is one of the internal medicine Doctors who just recently retired has been with us for a long time but now volunteers at our clinic every Tuesday when His wife (not a provider) may join him who helps with interpreting various languages as needed.





Dr. Ho, now retired, volunteers at our clinic and is now able to help these patients by a phone call or video offering telehealth services. Mrs. Anh Ha Ho, Director of Client Services at the Refugee Center, is Dr Ho’s wife who volunteers with us as a language interpreter for our patients and refer patients.

Now we are offering telehealth services and just added 3 new providers. Although our clinic is closed temporarily for in person visits due to COVID-19, we are now able to offer telehealth visits via audio, video, or just a phone call and offer a screening.

We are a faith-based organization. Our clinic normally operates in the evenings on a Tuesday between 5-8pm and every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month from 6-7:30pm. Most clinics are open during the day. By being an evening clinic, this allows an opportunity for those individuals who are unable to take off work to schedule to see one of our providers.

I just wanted to reiterate that we are now offering free telehealth services so our current patients or new patients interested in our service can contact us to schedule an appointment.

Also, we are planning on having a fundraising dinner on November 13th at the IHOTEL, hopefully by then the global pandemic crisis will be over. Because we are a nonprofit, we are always recruiting for those individuals in the healthcare industry who want to give back to the community through volunteering their time and healthcare expertise in their area. Doctors, nurses, Psychologist, social workers, Dentists, whatever your specialty we can use you. If you just want to support us through donations, we would appreciate any support you can give.

Champaign County Christian Health Center is located at:

OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Community Resource Center

1400 W. Park Ave

Urbana, Illinois 61801