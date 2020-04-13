Champaign Chamber helps area sellers with #ilovelocal campaign

The Champaign Chamber of Commerce is part of a statewide initiative called I Love Local (#ILoveLocal) made up of chambers of commerce from northern Illinois to southern Illinois and everywhere in between. April 11-18, the Chambers’ collective goal is to work with people from all over the state to create real change in our respective communities…encouraging local spending and support during the time when businesses need it the most.

Right now, many small businesses have questions about loan and grant opportunities, and the Champaign Chamber has been answering a lot of those questions in order to get the information out as concisely and clearly as possible. For more details, please contact the Chamber below:

Champaign County Chamber of Commerce

217-359-1791

303 W. Kirby Ave.

Champaign, IL 61820

http://www.champaigncounty.org