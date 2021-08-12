Champaign Center Partnership hosts summer charitable, shop small events

University YMCA’s Dump & Run

The University YMCA has been collecting items for their Dump and Run event. The program keeps over 30 tons of used, quality goods out of Champaign-Urbana’s dumpsters and landfills each year. This project reduces litter and consumer waste, saves space in landfills, lowers dumping costs for certified housing and apartments and provides inexpensive items for folks to purchase in the fall. Community members can head over to the Stock Pavilion (1402 W Pennsylvania Ave) to purchase items on August 18, 1 – 8 PM, and August 19, 11 AM – 3 PM.

Shop Small Summer

Here in downtown Champaign, we’re hosting a Shop Small Summer sale August 20 to 22 at participating businesses in downtown. Businesses, like Ten Thousand Villages and Circles Boutique, will have sidewalk sales that you can browse. Also, we want to highlight the two new businesses who are opening their doors for the first time: Fire Doll Studio and Golden Weather Goods. Fire Doll Studio is a candle studio and gift shop located downtown and will be open on August 19. Golden Weather Goods is slowly crafted home goods store and they will have their grand opening on August 21! There’s always something new happening in the heart of Champaign, so come out!

Habitat for Humanity – Bicycle Sale and Raise the Woof

Finally, Habitat for Humanity ReStore will be having their Bicycle Sale on August 28 from 10 am to 2 pm. This is great chance to browse an assortment of bicycles and support a local non-profit in the process. Also, Habitat for Humanity is looking for teams for their Raise the Woof! event later in the fall. Teams can enter to build dog houses or cat habitats. Teams need to register by September 17. Visit cuhabitat.org for more information.

http://www.champaigncenter.com