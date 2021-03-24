Central Illinois Veterans Commission assisting veterans with permanent housing

Lincoln, Ill. (WCIA)

The mission at Central Illinois Veterans Commission is to provide Central Illinois veterans with the tools and support systems to enable them to move forward to obtain permanent housing.

Provide veterans with holistic services designed to eliminate barriers in obtaining permanent housing. The CIVC partners with the Vet-Center, civic organizations, human service agencies, Board of Health and community colleges to ensure each veteran has access to services. The services offered are mental health counseling, workplace and job skill training, life coaching and housing programs.

Provide a holistic approach for our veterans. Provide permanent homes.

In April we will have a groundbreaking ceremony in Lincoln where we will build 4 permanent small homes.

Central Illinois Veterans Commission

217-871-1668

120 S McLean St

Lincoln, Il. 62656

http://civeteran.org