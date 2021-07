In 1971, officials in the tiny town of Melvin, Illinois buried a time capsule which wouldn’t be opened until…well, now. The capsule was compiled during the 1971 Melvin Sesquicentennial, and 50 years later they’re learning exactly what was kept inside.

Saturday, July 3rd is the Melvin 1971 Time Capsule Reveal from 1-3pm at the Ford County Fair Dance Building. More information on the capsule and it’s contents can be found on Facebook or the Melvin 1971 Time Capsule Fundly page.